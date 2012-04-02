FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US gold softer, copper up on Chinese figures
#Basic Materials
April 2, 2012

US gold softer, copper up on Chinese figures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 2 (Reuters) - U.S. gold futures fell Monday
as crude oil declined, while copper climbed as the mood
brightened following robust manufacturing data from top consumer
China in the first trading day of the second quarter.	
        	
     FUNDAMENTALS	
     * Gold prices slipped in Europe Monday due to a softer tone
to other assets such as stocks and crude oil although a retreat
in the dollar prevented a sharper fall. 	
    * Copper rose Monday due to upbeat Chinese manufacturing
data that helped calm worries over demand prospects in the
world's top copper consumer. 	
    * Zinc miners are betting a long-running global supply glut
will turn into a deficit over the next five years as old mines
run dry, sparking massive investment in new projects.
 	
    * Chinese aluminum giant Chalco stepped up its
diversification Monday, agreeing to pay $926 million for a
controlling stake in Mongolian coal miner SouthGlobi Resources.
 	
	
    ECONOMY	
    * U.S. February construction spending. 10 a.m. EDT (1400
GMT) 	
    * Institute for Supply Management's March manufacturing
index. 10 a.m. EDT   	
         	
    MARKETS 	
    * World stocks were underpinned by surprisingly strong
manufacturing data in China. 	
    * Crude oil slipped as economic contraction in Europe offset
upbeat Chinese manufacturing numbers and supply concerns. 	
    	
 Prices at 8:11 a.m. EDT (1211 GMT)                         
 
                               LAST      NET    PCT     YTD
                                         CHG    CHG     CHG
 US gold                    1664.50    -4.80  -0.3%    6.2%
 US silver                   32.400   -0.084  -0.3%   16.1%
 US platinum                1638.00    -0.30   0.0%   17.0%
 US palladium                660.15     6.05   0.9%    0.6%
 US copper                   383.70     1.20   0.3%   11.7%
    	
	
 (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by John Picinich)

