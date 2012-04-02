US gold softer, copper up on Chinese figures

NEW YORK, April 2 (Reuters) - U.S. gold futures fell Monday as crude oil declined, while copper climbed as the mood brightened following robust manufacturing data from top consumer China in the first trading day of the second quarter. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold prices slipped in Europe Monday due to a softer tone to other assets such as stocks and crude oil although a retreat in the dollar prevented a sharper fall. * Copper rose Monday due to upbeat Chinese manufacturing data that helped calm worries over demand prospects in the world's top copper consumer. * Zinc miners are betting a long-running global supply glut will turn into a deficit over the next five years as old mines run dry, sparking massive investment in new projects. * Chinese aluminum giant Chalco stepped up its diversification Monday, agreeing to pay $926 million for a controlling stake in Mongolian coal miner SouthGlobi Resources. ECONOMY * U.S. February construction spending. 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) * Institute for Supply Management's March manufacturing index. 10 a.m. EDT MARKETS * World stocks were underpinned by surprisingly strong manufacturing data in China. * Crude oil slipped as economic contraction in Europe offset upbeat Chinese manufacturing numbers and supply concerns. Prices at 8:11 a.m. EDT (1211 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US gold 1664.50 -4.80 -0.3% 6.2% US silver 32.400 -0.084 -0.3% 16.1% US platinum 1638.00 -0.30 0.0% 17.0% US palladium 660.15 6.05 0.9% 0.6% US copper 383.70 1.20 0.3% 11.7% (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by John Picinich)