FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US gold eases, copper nearly flat ahead of Fed minutes
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 3, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 6 years ago

US gold eases, copper nearly flat ahead of Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - (Reuters is considering ending
its daily metals/softs pre-opening report on Monday April 16 and
is soliciting feedback from subscribers. Please send comments
and feedback about the move to Josephine Mason at
josephine.mason@thomsonreuters.com)
 	
U.S. gold futures fell Tuesday, following equities' weakness on
a stronger dollar, while copper traded nearly flat ahead of
minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting. 	
        	
     FUNDAMENTALS	
     * U.S. gold dropped as some buyers took to the sidelines
ahead of the latest Fed meeting's minutes which will be closely
watched for clues on the direction of U.S. monetary policy.
 	
    * Traders will also be watching U.S. factory orders due at 	
10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) as well as a key U.S. employment market
report due later in the week for fresh clues on the health of
the world's biggest economy.	
    * Copper dipped but held close to its highest in nearly two
months after better-than-expected manufacturing data in China
and the United States suggested economic recovery and a pick-up
in demand for industrial metals in the world's two biggest
economies. 	
    	
    ECONOMY	
    * U.S. February factory orders. 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) 	
    * Federal Open Market Committee releases minutes from its
March 13 meeting. 2 p.m. EDT 	
             	
    MARKETS 	
    * World stocks rose on the back of solid manufacturing data
in China and the United States. 	
    * Crude oil declined on a drop in U.S. gasoline demand for
January, marking the lowest for that month since 2001. 	
    	
 Prices at 8:36 a.m. EDT (1236 GMT)                         
 
                               LAST      NET    PCT     YTD
                                         CHG    CHG     CHG
 US gold                    1674.60    -4.90  -0.3%    6.9%
 US silver                   32.810   -0.288  -0.9%   17.5%
 US platinum                1660.00     5.10   0.3%   18.6%
 US palladium                659.55     0.75   0.1%    0.5%
 US copper                   391.80    -0.30  -0.1%   14.0%
 
 	
 (Reporting By Frank Tang)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.