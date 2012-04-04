FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US gold, copper tumble as Fed easing hopes reduced
#Basic Materials
April 4, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 6 years ago

US gold, copper tumble as Fed easing hopes reduced

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters is considering ending its daily metals/softs
pre-opening report on Monday April 16 and is soliciting feedback
from subscribers. Please send comments and feedback about the
move to Josephine Mason at josephine.mason@thomsonreuters.com)	
    April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. gold and copper futures fell
sharply on Wednesday, hit by follow-through selling a day after
the Federal Reserve dimmed hopes of an additional round of
monetary easing due to a better economic outlook.	
        	
     FUNDAMENTALS	
     * U.S. gold prices fell more 3 percent to their lowest in
nearly three months, after the minutes from the Fed's March
meeting suggested a fresh round of monetary stimulus was
unlikely. 	
    * COMEX copper contracts fell for a second day, retreating
from near two-month highs, as the dollar rose and disappointment
over the Fed seeped through financial markets. 	
    	
    ECONOMY	
    * U.S. March non-manufacturing index issued by Institute for
Supply Management. 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) 	
                 	
    MARKETS 	
    * World stocks and the euro fell after Federal Open Market
Committee minutes released Tuesday reduced hopes of fresh
asset-buying, and a weak Spanish bond sale put the euro debt
crisis back in the limelight. 	
    * Crude oil declined on the Fed disappointment. Industry
data showing a larger-than-expected rise in U.S. crude
inventories also weighed. 	
    	
 Prices at 8:20 a.m. EDT (1220 GMT)                           
 
                               LAST      NET    PCT     YTD
                                         CHG    CHG     CHG
 US gold                    1623.60   -48.50  -2.9%    3.6%
 US silver                   31.775   -1.490  -4.5%   13.8%
 US platinum                1616.60   -43.90  -2.6%   15.5%
 US palladium                649.45   -10.15  -1.5%   -1.0%
 US copper                   382.75    -9.15  -2.4%   11.4%
 	
	
 (Reporting By Frank Tang; Editing by John Picinich)

