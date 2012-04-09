US gold up on Fed easing hopes, copper lower

(Reuters is considering ending its daily metals/softs pre-opening report on Monday April 16 and is soliciting feedback from subscribers. Please send comments and feedback about the move to Josephine Mason at josephine.mason@thomsonreuters.com) April 9 (Reuters) - U.S. gold rose on Monday as hopes for further U.S. monetary easing brightened after the previous session's U.S. jobs data, while weaker demand expectations sent copper futures lower. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold prices gained, recovering from last week's more than 2 percent drop, after disappointing U.S. jobs data revived hopes for fresh monetary easing. * A spike in Chinese inflation also boosted appetite for the yellow metal. * Shanghai copper slipped, under pressure from a rising rate of inflation in China, but losses were limited on hopes that the world's biggest user top will go ahead with further monetary policy easing. ECONOMY * No economic data scheduled for Monday. MARKETS * U.S. stock index futures traded lower after last week's much weaker-than-expected report on U.S. job creation for March. * Oil prices fell more than $1 on Monday after Iran agreed to resume talks over its nuclear program, easing fears of a supply disruption in the Middle East. Prices at 9:05 a.m. EDT (1305 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US gold 1649.80 19.70 1.2% 5.3% US silver 31.820 0.090 0.3% 14.0% US platinum 1622.50 14.90 0.9% 15.9% US palladium 649.45 4.65 0.7% -1.0% US copper 372.70 -6.85 -1.8% 8.5% (Reporting By Frank Tang; Editing by Alden Bentley)