#Basic Materials
April 9, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 6 years ago

US gold up on Fed easing hopes, copper lower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters is considering ending its daily metals/softs
pre-opening report on Monday April 16 and is soliciting feedback
from subscribers. Please send comments and feedback about the
move to Josephine Mason at josephine.mason@thomsonreuters.com)	
    April 9 (Reuters) - U.S. gold rose on Monday as hopes for
further U.S. monetary easing brightened after the previous
session's U.S. jobs data, while weaker demand expectations sent
copper futures lower.	
       	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Gold prices gained, recovering from last week's more than
2 percent drop, after disappointing U.S. jobs data revived hopes
for fresh monetary easing. 
    * A spike in Chinese inflation also boosted appetite for the
yellow metal.	
    * Shanghai copper slipped, under pressure from a rising rate
of inflation in China, but losses were limited on hopes that the
world's biggest user top will go ahead with further monetary
policy easing. 	
	
    ECONOMY	
    * No economic data scheduled for Monday.	
       	
    MARKETS 	
    * U.S. stock index futures traded lower after last week's
much weaker-than-expected report on U.S. job creation for March.
 	
    * Oil prices fell more than $1 on Monday after Iran agreed
to resume talks over its nuclear program, easing fears of a
supply disruption in the Middle East. 	
    	
 Prices at 9:05 a.m. EDT (1305 GMT)                           
 
                               LAST      NET    PCT     YTD
                                         CHG    CHG     CHG
 US gold                    1649.80    19.70   1.2%    5.3%
 US silver                   31.820    0.090   0.3%   14.0%
 US platinum                1622.50    14.90   0.9%   15.9%
 US palladium                649.45     4.65   0.7%   -1.0%
 US copper                   372.70    -6.85  -1.8%    8.5%
 	
	
 (Reporting By Frank Tang; Editing by Alden Bentley)

