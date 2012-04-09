US gold up, copper off in late reaction to jobs data

(Reuters is considering ending its daily metals/softs pre-opening report on Monday April 16 and is soliciting feedback from subscribers. Please send comments and feedback about the move to Josephine Mason at josephine.mason@thomsonreuters.com) NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. gold prices were higher on Monday, but copper futures slid in delayed reaction to Friday's weaker-than-forecast U.S. jobs data that renewed prospects of further monetary easing by the Federal Reserve. Commodities and equity markets were closed on Friday for the Good Friday holiday. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold prices rose, recovering from last week's more than 2 percent drop, after disappointing U.S. jobs data revived hopes for fresh monetary easing and a spike in Chinese inflation boosted appetite for the metal. * Spot gold was higher at $1,646.0 an ounce. U.S. gold futures for June delivery were up $17.60 an ounce at $1,647.70. Trading was thin, with most European financial markets closed for the Easter holidays. * Friday's report showing that U.S. employers hired far fewer workers in March than in previous months and fewer than forecast could keep the door open for the Federal Reserve to provide more monetary support for a still sluggish economy. * COMEX copper lost ground after in reaction to Friday's weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data. U.S. and European metal markets were closed Friday for Good Friday holiday. * COMEX May copper tumbled 7.35 cents, or 1.94 percent, to $3.7220 per lb. * In Shanghai, copper slipped overnight, under pressure from a rising rate of inflation in China, but losses were limited on hopes that the world's biggest copper user will go ahead with further monetary policy easing. * The London copper market was closed for the Easter Monday holiday. Trading in Europe will resume on Tuesday. ECONOMY * No major U.S. economic data due. MARKETS * The dollar hit a one-month low versus the yen, extending losses after last week's lower-than-expected U.S. jobs figures bolstered views the Federal Reserve could yet adopt more monetary easing to support the economy. * Oil prices fell more than $1 after Iran agreed to resume talks over its nuclear programme, easing fears of a supply disruption in the Middle East. Prices at 8:26 a.m. EDT (1226 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US gold 1646.70 16.60 1.0% 5.1% US silver 31.840 0.110 0.4% 14.1% US platinum 1624.40 16.80 1.1% 16.1% US palladium 651.55 6.75 1.1% -0.7% US copper 373.65 -5.90 -1.6% 8.7% (Reporting by Carole Vaporean)