US gold, copper gain in light, early trade

NEW YORK, April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. gold prices were higher on Tuesday, adding to gains from the previous session as European traders were catching up after a four-day holiday, and U.S. copper firmed when buyers found value at lower levels after the sharp sell-off previously. European traders returned to the markets after being gone since Thursday for Easter holidays. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold steadied in the face of a firmer dollar. * Spot gold gained on expectations that a sluggish U.S. employment market could fuel further monetary easing, but gains were limited in the face of a firming dollar. * Ultra-loose U.S. monetary policy, which keeps real interest rates and consequently the opportunity cost of holding gold low, has been a key driver of higher bullion prices. * Spot gold was higher at $1,646 an ounce at 7:56 EDT (1156 GMT), off the earlier high of $1,654.10, but up from $1,640.63 per ounce at the previous close. * U.S. gold futures for June delivery rose $3.10 to $1,647. * Copper fell to its lowest in a month, pressured by soft Chinese copper import figures and a bearish wider economic backdrop after Friday's disappointing U.S. employment data. * Losses were limited however by the view that China's economic slowdown was not drastic, with offtake for copper seen kicking in towards the end of second quarter or beginning of the next one. * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 1.6 percent at $8,228.25 tonne by 1020 GMT, after rising 0.1 percent last Thursday ahead of Easter holiday closures. * COMEX May copper advanced 1.55 cents to $3.7355 per lb. ECONOMY * No major U.S. economic data due. MARKETS * European shares fell sharply and German government bond yields hit their lowest yields since September as investors returning from the Easter holiday weekend sought safe havens. * Crude oil declined after soft Chinese import data raised concerns about oil demand. Prices at 7:58 a.m. EDT (1158 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US gold 1647.90 4.00 0.2% 5.2% US silver 31.665 0.141 0.5% 13.4% US platinum 1612.80 -5.40 -0.3% 15.2% US palladium 640.00 -3.80 -0.6% -2.5% US copper 373.50 1.50 0.4% 8.7% (Reporting by Carole Vaporean)