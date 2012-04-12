FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-US copper higher, gold off after jobless claims data
#Basic Materials
April 12, 2012 / 1:05 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-US copper higher, gold off after jobless claims data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects date to April 12)	
    NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. copper prices were
higher but below early peaks after U.S. jobless claims for last
week were reported at their highest since January.	
    Gold slipped for a second session even as the dollar
declined after the U.S. data and fears re-emerged about the
shaky euro zone economy.	
	
     FUNDAMENTALS	
     * Gold eased for a second day in a row on Thursday, but was
still set for its largest weekly gain in six weeks, thanks to
the toll the re-emergence of the euro zone debt crisis has taken
on investor risk appetite. 	
     * Spot gold was down 0.19 percent at $1,654.09 an
ounce by 1225 GMT.	
     * COMEX benchmark June futures were off 0.32 percent
at $1,655 an ounce by 8:45 EDT (1245 GMT).	
     * Copper rose more than 1 percent as risk appetite improved
and the euro strengthened after a European Central Bank official
suggested the bank was ready to purchase more debt, easing some
worries about a debt crisis affecting the euro zone. 	
     * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 	
traded at $8,112.25, up $35.75 or 0.44 percent, but off the
official price of $8,145, which was up more than 1 percent from
a close of $8,040 on Wednesday.	
     * May copper rose 0.87 percent to $3.67 per lb.	
        	
    MARKETS 	
    * European shares and the euro came under pressure as 
concerns grew over a revival of the euro debt crisis following a
jump in Italy's borrowing costs. 	
    * Crude oil held steady despite higher oil production by
OPEC powerhouse Saudi Arabia. 	
	
    ECONOMY	
    * Federal Reserve releases its Beige Book report at 2 pm EDT
(1800 GMT).        	
    	
 Prices at 8:44 a.m. EDT (1243 GMT)                           
 
                               LAST      NET    PCT     YTD
                                         CHG    CHG     CHG
 US gold                    1655.20    -5.00  -0.3%    5.6%
 US silver                   31.535    0.014   0.0%   13.0%
 US platinum                1587.40     3.10   0.2%   13.4%
 US palladium                639.05     2.45   0.4%   -2.6%
 US copper                   367.05     3.10   0.8%    6.8%
         	
	
 (Reporting by Josephine Mason)

