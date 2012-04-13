FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US copper, gold off on higher dollar, weak Chinese data
April 13, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

US copper, gold off on higher dollar, weak Chinese data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters is considering ending its daily metals/softs
pre-opening report on Monday April 16 and is soliciting feedback
from subscribers. Please send comments and feedback about the
move to Josephine Mason at josephine.mason@thomsonreuters.com)	
    NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. gold and copper prices
were lower in early trade on the back of a higher dollar and
disappointing Chinese data.	
	
     FUNDAMENTALS	
     * Gold eased towards $1,670 an ounce, pausing in its
biggest one-week rally since late February, as the dollar
recovered lost ground against the euro on concerns over Spain's
financial health and after Chinese growth data missed forecasts.
 	
     * Spot gold was down 0.45 percent at $1,667.51 an
ounce by 1241 GMT.	
     * COMEX benchmark June futures were off 0.73 percent
at $1,668.4 an ounce by 8:40 EDT (1240 GMT).	
     * Copper fell after Chinese growth data came in below
expectations, deepening worries over slower demand from the top
metals consumer; while a stronger dollar and concerns about the
euro zone debt crisis were also undermining the metal. 	
     * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 	
traded at $8,072, down $8.75 or 0.11 percent.	
     * May copper slipped 1.83 percent to $3.652 per lb.	
                 	
    MARKETS 	
    * World shares fought to hold steady after China's
first-quarter growth fell short of expectations for the world's
second largest economy. 	
    * Crude oil eased after the economy of China expanded at the
slowest rate in nearly three years. 	
	
	
    	
 Prices at 8:44 a.m. EDT (1243 GMT)                           
 
                               LAST      NET    PCT     YTD
                                         CHG    CHG     CHG
 US gold                    1655.20    -5.00  -0.3%    5.6%
 US silver                   31.535    0.014   0.0%   13.0%
 US platinum                1587.40     3.10   0.2%   13.4%
 US palladium                639.05     2.45   0.4%   -2.6%
 US copper                   367.05     3.10   0.8%    6.8%
         	
	
 (Reporting by Josephine Mason)

