FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slim's America Movil loses top spot on Mexico index
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 1, 2015 / 2:37 AM / 2 years ago

Slim's America Movil loses top spot on Mexico index

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Billionaire Carlos Slim’s telecommunications giant America Movil is set to be knocked off its perch as the top-weighted company on Mexico’s benchmark stock index, after a quarterly rebalancing that takes effect on Tuesday.

The shares of the region’s biggest pay TV and wireless company will carry a 12.73 percent weight on Mexico’s IPC index, overtaken by retailer and bottling firm Femsa , with 13.03 percent.

The IPC represents the country’s 35 most liquid shares.

America Movil held a 14.45 weight in the index from September to November, versus Femsa’s 12.03 weight, but its share price has tumbled over the past six months.

The firm reported its first quarterly loss in 14 years last month due to a sharp depreciation in Latin America’s currencies and a squeeze on its profit margins by tougher regulation in Mexico, its biggest market.

The other three highest-weighted firms in the IPC are Wal-Mart de Mexico, the country’s biggest retailer, with 8.64 percent; broadcaster Grupo Televisa, with 8.58 percent; and bank Grupo Financiero Banorte, with 8.40 percent. (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce; Writing by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.