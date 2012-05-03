FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
America Movil shares gain after regulator drops fine
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

America Movil shares gain after regulator drops fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 3 (Reuters) - Shares of America Movil jumped 1.59 percent after Mexico’s competition watchdog dropped a nearly $12 billion peso ($925 million) fine against the domestic unit of billionaire Carlos Slim’s telecommunications firm.

The company released a statement late Wednesday that it was notified by the Federal Competition Commission, known as Cofeco, that the sanction for alleged monopolistic practices had been revoked.

The market already bet America Movil would be able to avert the fine, with shares closing on Wednesday at their highest levels since early 2011 before the first mention of the fine and concerns of a regulatory crackdown caused them to slump.

Cofeco levied the record fine in April 2011 after ruling America Movil charged excessive prices to wireless and wireline competitors to connect to its network.

