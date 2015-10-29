FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's central bank sells $200 mln to support peso
October 29, 2015 / 3:13 PM / in 2 years

Mexico's central bank sells $200 mln to support peso

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 29 - Mexico’s central bank on Thursday said it sold $200 million of $200 million offered in an auction after the peso weakened sharply from its fix rate in the previous session.

The central bank sold the dollars at an average weighted price of 16.6276 pesos per dollar. An auction is triggerd when the currency is trading 1 percent weaker than its fix rate in the previous session.

The peso slumped from the fix rate seen on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested it could raise interest rates at its next meeting in December. (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle)

