Mexico central bank says sells $200 mln in auction
December 11, 2014 / 9:16 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico central bank says sells $200 mln in auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank on Thursday said it sold all $200 million offered in an auction to support the peso currency in its first intervention since activating the rules-based program this week.

The central bank sold the dollars at an average weighted price of 14.7544 pesos per dollar. The peso slumped to a nearly six-year low on Thursday.

The central bank’s auction mechanism is triggered whenever the currency is trading 1.5 percent weaker than its fix rate in the previous session. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Michael O‘Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
