Mexico officials extend dollar auction program to shield peso
May 22, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico officials extend dollar auction program to shield peso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 22 (Reuters) - Mexico’s foreign exchange commission has decided to extend a daily dollar auction ahead of expected global volatility in financial markets and said it could take additional measures, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The commission, which is made up of officials from the central bank and the finance ministry, said in a statement it had decided to extend daily auctions of $52 million, which were set to expire in June, until at least Sept. 29. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez and Michael O‘Boyle)

