Mexico stocks rise by most in 14 months, America Movil jumps
March 26, 2013 / 8:17 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 26 (Reuters) - Mexican stocks rose sharply on Tuesday in their biggest one-day jump in more than 14 months, helped by the continued rebound in shares of America Movil, billionaire Carlos Slim’s flagship telecommunications firm.

America Movil stock gained nearly 2 percent. The stock has rallied back more than 13 percent from an around 4-year low hit on March 15 as investors bet a slump on concerns about tougher regulation were overblown.

The IPC stock index rose 1.78 percent, also boosted by a 4.44 percent rise in bottler and convenience chain operator Femsa.

