Mexico to hold steady amount of debt on sale in Q4

MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Mexico held steady the amount of peso denominated debt it plans sell in the fourth quarter compared to the previous quarter, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said it did not plan any further big auctions after selling a 5-year, 10-year and 30-year paper and a 10-year inflation-linked Udibono this year is auctions run by a syndicate of banks.

Solid growth, a relatively low public deficit and higher interest rates than developed markets has fueled record inflows into Mexican local-currency debt since 2010.

Foreign holdings of peso-denominated debt was at an all-time high of 1.372 trillion Mexican pesos ($107.18 billion) as of Sept. 14, central bank data showed.