MEXICO CITY, April 4 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank said on Friday that it would hold an auction for up to 15 billion Mexican pesos ($1.15 billion) of a 20-year local-currency bond on April 9.

The central bank said in a statement that the bond would have a coupon of 7.75 percent. ($1 = 13.0108 Mexican Pesos) (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle)