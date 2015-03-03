FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Mexico 27-day Cetes yield rises to 3.01 pct
March 3, 2015

TABLE-Mexico 27-day Cetes yield rises to 3.01 pct

MEXICO CITY, March 3 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank
auctioned T-bills, or Cetes, at the following yields on Tuesday
(all rates in percentages):
    
 Maturity    Weighted    Change   Minimum  Maximum  Reuters
             Avg         (bps)                      poll
 27-day      3.01        11       2.65     3.08     2.85
 91-day      3.01        -1       2.99     3.03     2.99
 182-day     3.20        6        3.17     3.22     2.99
 364-day     3.53        32       3.45     3.60     3.46
 30-year     6.42        42       NA       NA       6.44
 Maturity    Assinged          Demand             Bid/Cover
 27-day      5.500 bln pesos   12.669 bln pesos   2.30
 91-day      9.500 bln pesos   26.235 bln pesos   2.76
 182-day     11.000 bln pesos  24.266 bln pesos   2.21
 364-day     11.000 bln pesos  20.456 bln pesos   1.86
 30-year     2.500 bln pesos   6.757 bln pesos    2.70
 
    Tails, or differences between the maximum bids accepted and
the average rates, were as follows:  
 27-day      7 basis points
             
 91-day      2 basis points
             
 182-day     2 basis points
             
 364-day     7 basis points
             
 
 (Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

