TABLE-Mexico 27-day Cetes yield rises to 3.01 pct

MEXICO CITY, March 3 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank auctioned T-bills, or Cetes, at the following yields on Tuesday (all rates in percentages): Maturity Weighted Change Minimum Maximum Reuters Avg (bps) poll 27-day 3.01 11 2.65 3.08 2.85 91-day 3.01 -1 2.99 3.03 2.99 182-day 3.20 6 3.17 3.22 2.99 364-day 3.53 32 3.45 3.60 3.46 30-year 6.42 42 NA NA 6.44 Maturity Assinged Demand Bid/Cover 27-day 5.500 bln pesos 12.669 bln pesos 2.30 91-day 9.500 bln pesos 26.235 bln pesos 2.76 182-day 11.000 bln pesos 24.266 bln pesos 2.21 364-day 11.000 bln pesos 20.456 bln pesos 1.86 30-year 2.500 bln pesos 6.757 bln pesos 2.70 Tails, or differences between the maximum bids accepted and the average rates, were as follows: 27-day 7 basis points 91-day 2 basis points 182-day 2 basis points 364-day 7 basis points (Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)