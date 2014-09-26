Mexico to hold steady 4th-qtr debt issuance vs 3rd qtr

MEXICO CITY, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Mexican government plans to issue a similar amount of debt in the fourth quarter as it did during the third quarter, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The finance ministry said in a statement it would continue to offer up to 9 billion pesos ($668 million) in one-month treasury notes and up to 12 billion pesos ($891 million) of three-month debt every week.

Longer-term debt amounts will also be the same as in the third quarter.

Foreign investors hold a record 2 trillion Mexican pesos ($148.5 billion) in peso-denominated debt but policymakers are worried about significant outflows when the United States moves to raise borrowing costs.

Mexico is running its biggest deficit since 2009 this year as the government seeks to boost growth by greater spending on infrastructure projects.

The finance ministry projects total public sector borrowing requirements for 2014 will total 4.2 percent of gross domestic product.

President Enrique Pena Nieto’s 2015 budget, currently being debated by lawmakers, proposes trimming borrowing requirements to 4 percent of GDP next year. (1 US dollar = 13.4700 Mexican peso) (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle Editing by W Simon)