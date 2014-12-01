Mexico's finance minister sees no need for FX intervention

MEXICO CITY, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Mexico’s finance minister told local radio on Monday that the local foreign exchange market is working in an orderly manner and that he does not see a need to intervene in currency markets.

Mexico’s peso slumped to a 2-1/2 year intraday low on Monday before recovering a bit amid concerns of higher interest rates in the United States.

Unlike other emerging markets who favor interevention to prop up currencies, Mexico is committed to a flexible exchange rate. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)