MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Mexican stocks rose sharply on Thursday, backed by a jump in cement maker Cemex to a 20-month high after it issued its first financial forecast since early 2009 and placed $1.5 billion in debt in a sale that saw heavy demand.

The IPC stock index rose 1.15 percent to 41,474 points, trading just shy of a record high, and was also supported by a report that suggested improvement in the labor market of the United States, Mexico’s top trading partner.