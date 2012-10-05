UPDATE 1-Mexico stocks hit new high, peso jumps on US jobs data

MEXICO CITY, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Mexican stocks rose to an all-time high on Friday and the peso firmed to its strongest level in six months after data showed the U.S. unemployment rate fell to a nearly four-year low.

The data backed hopes that U.S. demand for Mexican exports would hold up despite a global economic slowdown. Surprisingly strong American demand so far this year for Mexican-made goods such as televisions and autos has pushed analysts to revise growth estimates upward.

Moreover, progress by lawmakers over the last week on approving a labor reform bill has raised hopes the new president, who takes office on Dec. 1, will succeed in pushing through long-stalled fiscal and energy reforms.

“There is more confidence that the other reforms will follow along, and this has been giving Mexico even more force,” said Gerardo Roman, head of stock trading at Activner in Mexico City.

The IPC stock index rose 1.08 percent to 41,868, its highest ever. The gauge has jumped nearly 6 percent since early September, supported by pledges of monetary stimulus from the central banks of the United States and Europe.

Billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil added 1.33 percent after HSBC analysts raised their rating to “overweight” from “neutral,” saying the firm would outpace rivals in meeting growing mobile data demand with its vast Americas-wide network.

Shares in top U.S. cement supplier Cemex rose 3.67 percent to their highest since January 2011, adding to gains following a successful debt offering on Thursday.

Most analysts expect modest stock gains into year-end. The median of a Reuters poll in late September projected that the IPC index would end the year at 42,850, about 2 percent higher than Friday’s record.

Mexican stocks hit a record high in July, then sold off before climbing back. Activner’s Roman said concerns about automatic U.S. spending cuts set to take effect early next year could spur a correction in the coming months.

“This is getting a little too hot for my taste,” he said.

Morgan Stanley economists raised their growth outlook for Mexico to 3.8 percent this year from 3.5 percent in a report on Friday, while dropping their outlook for 2013 by 20 basis points to 3.2 percent.

Mexico’s peso firmed as much as 0.64 percent to 12.6635 per dollar. The cost of dollars in pesos broke through support at the 12.70 level, setting up the currency for a run toward 12.50 per dollar.

The peso is not expected to make much more headway in the coming year, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, due to concerns that Mexican asset prices may have risen too high