Mexican stocks fall sharply, Femsa weighs
October 22, 2012 / 5:55 PM / 5 years ago

Mexican stocks fall sharply, Femsa weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Mexican stocks fell sharply on Monday, tracking Wall Street lower, after global construction bellwether Caterpillar cut its 2012 forecast, adding to concerns about slowing global growth.

The IPC stock index shed 1.04 percent to 41,947 points, extending a drop off a record high for a second straight session.

Mexican retailer and beverage company Femsa shed 1.7 percent ahead of its earnings this week. Femsa has tripled in price since 2008, outperforming Mexico’s benchmark index, which has not quite doubled in that period

