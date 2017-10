MEXICO CITY, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Mexcian stocks slumped to their lowest in six weeks on Thursday as global markets fell on mounting concerns about U.S. lawmakers’ ability to avoid a “fiscal cliff” that threatens the U.S. economic recovery.

The IPC stock index fell 1 percent to 40,597 points, its lowest since the end of September.

The index broke below its 100-day moving average in the previous session and some traders are eyeing a further drop of about 3 percent to its 200-day average.