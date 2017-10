MEXICO CITY, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Mexican stocks rose sharply on Wednesday as shares of Wal-Mart de Mexico rose 1.54 percent and billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil rose 1.1 percent.

The IPC stock index gained 1.1 percent to 41,635 points, gaining ground for the third session in a row.

The IPC is on track to notch its best three-day run since late June with a gain of about 2.6 percent as it bounces back from a six-week low last week.