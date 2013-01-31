FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico stocks fall sharply on drop in Femsa, Modelo
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2013 / 8:56 PM / in 5 years

Mexico stocks fall sharply on drop in Femsa, Modelo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Mexican stocks fell sharply as bottler Femsa slumped off a record high after Morgan Stanley cut back its recommendation on the stock and brewer Modelo tumbled to a seven-month low.

The benchmark IPC stock index fell 1 percent, heading for its biggest one-day drop since mid-November.

Modelo, the maker of Corona beer, fell 7 percent after the U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit seeking to stop Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA from buying the half of Modelo that it does not already own.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.