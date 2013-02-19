FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexican stocks rise sharply as retailers jump higher
#Market News
February 19, 2013 / 4:17 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Mexican stocks rose sharply on Tuesday, lifted by gains in retailer Chedraui and rival Wal-Mart de Mexico as U.S. investors returned from a long-holiday weekend.

The IPC stock index added 1.03 percent to 44,597 points with Chedraui up 2.9 percent and Walmex adding 1.35 percent. The index slipped off a record high last month, but has been climbing since last week.

Data on Monday showed strong spending by Mexican consumers drove an acceleration in Latin America’s second-biggest economy in the final months of last year.

