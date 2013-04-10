Mexican stocks rise on Fed minutes and China optimism

MEXICO CITY, April 10 (Reuters) - Mexico’s IPC stock index rose by more than 1 percent on Wednesday, lifted by optimism about China’s economy and the latest minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve bank.

The minutes showed a few Federal Reserve policymakers expected to taper the pace of asset purchases by mid-year and end them later this year, while several others expected to slow the pace a bit later and halt the quantitative easing program by year-end.

Trade data from China on Wednesday spurred hopes an economic recovery in the Asian giant was strengthening.