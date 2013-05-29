Mexico peso slumps past 200-day SMA to over 11-week low

MEXICO CITY, May 29 (Reuters) - Mexico’s peso slumped on Wednesday to a more than 11-week low, hurt by concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve may start to ease up on its stimulus program that has stoked demand for emerging market assets.

The peso shed 0.88 percent to 12.7452 per dollar, its weakest since March 8.

The cost of dollars in pesos shot up through its 200-day moving average for the first time since last November. The break of the key measure could tempt in bargain hunters who think a recent slump has gone too far, or it could bode for deeper losses ahead.