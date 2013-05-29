FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico peso slumps past 200-day SMA to over 11-week low
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2013 / 5:46 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico peso slumps past 200-day SMA to over 11-week low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 29 (Reuters) - Mexico’s peso slumped on Wednesday to a more than 11-week low, hurt by concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve may start to ease up on its stimulus program that has stoked demand for emerging market assets.

The peso shed 0.88 percent to 12.7452 per dollar, its weakest since March 8.

The cost of dollars in pesos shot up through its 200-day moving average for the first time since last November. The break of the key measure could tempt in bargain hunters who think a recent slump has gone too far, or it could bode for deeper losses ahead.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.