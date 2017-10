MEXICO CITY, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Mexico’s IPC stock index fell more than 1.2 percent on Friday afternoon as shares in Mexican cement maker Cemex tumbled just over 3 percent.

The index fell by 1.24 percent while Cemex shed 3.36 percent.

Cemex, one of the world’s biggest cement companies, suffered badly during the 2008 U.S. housing crisis, but recently secured a debt refinancing deal.