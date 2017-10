MEXICO CITY, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Mexico’s peso blew past the psychological 13 per dollar level to trade at its weakest level in nearly 6-weeks on Tuesday as it tracked sharp losses on Wall Street and in the euro.

The peso weakened 1.2 percent to 13.01 per dollar, its weakest since Sept. 13, putting the currency on track for its biggest one-day percentage loss in three months.