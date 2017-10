MEXICO CITY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso fell 0.54 percent in early Wednesday trading before rebounding slightly, following movement in the euro triggered by the release of weak industrial production data in Germany which obscured the impact of the reelection of President Barack Obama in the United States.

Mexico’s currency traded at 13.0300 pesos per U.S. dollar, weakening by 7.10 centavos compared to the 12.9590 rate recorded by Reuters on Tuesday.