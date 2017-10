MEXICO CITY, July 10 (Reuters) - Mexico’s peso pared sharp losses on Wednesday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s June meeting showed officials were still cautious about soon removing monetary stimulus that has supported riskier assets around the globe.

The peso , which lost 0.5 percent just before the minutes were released, pared back losses to just 0.03 percent at 12.9110 per dollar in volatile trade.