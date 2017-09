MEXICO CITY, July 15 (Reuters) - Mexico’s peso firmed to a one-month high on Monday, helped by signs of slower U.S. growth that may keep the Federal Reserve from soon trimming its stimulus program.

The peso gained 1.13 percent to 12.6865 per dollar, its strongest since mid-June.

The peso’s gains pushed the cost of dollars in pesos below its 200-day simple moving average.