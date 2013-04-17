FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico peso slumps in third day of big swings
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2013 / 3:26 PM / in 4 years

Mexico peso slumps in third day of big swings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 17 (Reuters) - Mexico’s peso weakened sharply on Wednesday, in its third straight session of wild swings amid a global sell-off in commodities and riskier assets.

The peso shed just over 1 percent to trade around 12.26 per dollar, pushing the cost of dollars in pesos up to its 20-day simple moving average. The currency had hit even weaker levels in previous sessions close to 12.30 per dollar.

The Mexican currency has pulled back about 2 percent from a 20-month high it hit last week on optimism about the new government’s drive to pass major economic reforms through a divided Congress.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.