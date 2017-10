MEXICO CITY, May 2 (Reuters) - Mexico’s peso firmed sharply against the dollar on Thursday after central bank governor Agustin Carstens said the bank is not signaling an easing bias on interest rates.

The peso strengthened to a session high of 12.1441 per dollar, or 0.52 percent stronger compared to Wednesday, after the comments. The peso then pared back gains to trade around 12.1665 per dollar.