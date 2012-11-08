FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico peso slumps past 200-day SMA to 2-month low
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2012 / 9:11 PM / in 5 years

Mexico peso slumps past 200-day SMA to 2-month low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Mexico’s peso weakened sharply to a two-month low on Thursday as global markets fell on mounting concerns about U.S. lawmakers’ ability to avoid a “fiscal cliff” that threatens the U.S. economic recovery.

The peso shed 0.78 percent to 13.1730 per dollar, its weakest since early September.

Losses accelerated after the cost of dollars in pesos rose above its 100-day simple moving average earlier in the session and then broke past the currency pair’s 200-day average just below 13.17 per dollar.

The 200-day average is a key resistance level and a strong break past it could signal steeper losses for the peso are coming.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.