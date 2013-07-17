FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico stocks rise on Fed view, Banorte surge
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
#Market News
July 17, 2013 / 7:06 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico stocks rise on Fed view, Banorte surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 17 (Reuters) - Mexican stocks rose sharply on Wednesday after the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve said a plan to start winding down the central bank’s monetary stimulus later this year depended on the economy’s performance.

Concerns about less Fed stimulus have recently hit riskier assets around the globe.

The IPC stock index rose 1 percent to 40,061 points, also boosted by a more than 10 percent surge in shares of bank Banorte, the day after the company raised $2.2 billion in a share offering.

