FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Middle East Crude-Stays weak, focus on Iran crude disruption
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 10, 2012 / 11:42 AM / in 6 years

Middle East Crude-Stays weak, focus on Iran crude disruption

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 10 (Reuters) - Middle East crude benchmarks stayed weak on Tuesday, weighed
down by thin demand from refiners in Asia.	
    Abu Dhabi's June loading cargoes were valued at parity to the official selling price, down
by about 3 cents from levels discussed last week and little changed from Monday, traders said.	
    But traders were keeping a close watch on refiners in the region to assess how they will
cope as they start to cut back on Iranian imports.	
    "The market is divided on this at the moment. There could be upward momentum for July
barrels onwards, because people should have their heads wrapped around the fallout from the Iran
sanctions by end of April," a Singapore-based trader said.	
    "As refineries come out of maintenance, we expect to see prices move up, and competition for
alternative barrels should hot up."	
    	
     * MARKET NEWS	
    - Japanese trading houses are reducing Iranian crude imports from April, industry sources
said on Tuesday, joining the country's refiners in deepening cuts even after the United States
said Japan had done enough to support sanctions against Iran. 	
    - China's Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemicals has not bought any Iranian crude this
year, due to shipping issues and political sensitivities surrounding Iranian imports, a company
executive said on Tuesday.  	
	
 CRUDE                              Price       Prev         Change      % change
 JUNE Oman diff to Dubai            0.93        1.01         -0.08       
 MAY Brent                          122.04      122.46       -0.42       -0.34%
 MAY Dubai                          118.19      118.65       -0.46       -0.39%
 JUNE DME Oman                      119.12      119.66       -0.54       -0.45%
 MAY Brent/Dubai EFS DUB-EFS-1M   3.85        3.81         0.04        
                                                                         
 PRODUCT CRACKS                     Price       Prev         Change      
 MAY fuel oil crack                 -5.44       -5.82        0.38        
 MAY gasoil crack                   15.31       15.46        -0.15       
 MAY naphtha crack                  -6.54       -6.46        -0.08       
                                                                         
 COMPLEX REFINERY MARGINS                                                
 Today                              6.98                                 
 Last 5 days                        6.93                                 
 Last 365 days                      7.69                                 
 	
 (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu, editing by Jane Baird)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.