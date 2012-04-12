Middle East Crude-June Murban expected to trade at discount

SINGAPORE, April 12 (Reuters) - The Middle East crude market weakened on Thursday, with traders expecting June-lifting Murban crude to trade at a slight discount, down from a small premium last seen for May cargoes. Sentiment for sour grades has been weighed down by poor refining margins, although demand could pick up as Asian refiners start to emerge from seasonal maintenance in the second quarter, traders said. Abu Dhabi's benchmark Murban crude also faces competition from Saudi Arabian supply after the world's top exporter cut their official selling prices for May last week. Qatar Marine crude also weakened, with offers for June cargoes heard at a discount of around 40 cents a barrel, down from May deals done at discount of 10 cents. Trading in June cargoes is expected to kick off in the next few days, traders said. * OSP - Iran has cut its May official selling price (OSP) for crude more steeply for refining customers in northwest Europe and the Mediterranean than for buyers in Asia, trade sources said on Wednesday. Some sources said the price cuts are an attempt to convince refiners, especially in the Mediterranean, to keep buying barrels ahead of a European Union ban on Iranian crude imports that takes effect from July 1. * TRADES - Morgan Stanley sold 3 Dubai partials, 2 to Trafigura and 1 to Vitol, at $117.55-$117.70 a barrel. MARKET NEWS - Japanese insurers are warning ship owners that they will only cover one tanker at a time carrying Iranian crude oil through the Middle East Gulf due to tightening Western sanctions against OPEC's second biggest producer, industry sources said. - Increased output from OPEC coupled with sluggish demand could see the oil market turn a corner, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday. - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has hiked output to around 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, up about 100,000 bpd on the month, and the country's oil minister said on Thursday the kingdom would pump more if needed. CRUDE Price Prev Change % change MAY Oman diff to Dubai 1.32 1.55 -0.23 MAY Brent 120.40 119.38 1.02 0.85% MAY Dubai 116.26 115.1 1.05 0.91% MAY DME Oman 117.58 116.76 0.82 0.70% MAY Brent/Dubai EFS 4.14 4.17 -0.03 PRODUCT CRACKS Price Prev Change APRIL fuel oil crack -4.68 -4.59 -0.09 APRIL gasoil crack 15.88 15.67 0.21 MAY naphtha crack -5.68 -5.88 0.20 COMPLEX REFINERY MARGINS Today 6.99 Last 5 days 6.95 Lat 365 days 7.68 (Reporting by Francis Kan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)