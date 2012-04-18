FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Middle East Crude-June al-Shaheen falls to 6-month low
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 18, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

Middle East Crude-June al-Shaheen falls to 6-month low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 18 (Reuters) - The Middle East crude market stayed weak on
Wednesday, with prices for June-lifting al-Shaheen crude slumping to a six-month
low.	
    Qatar International Petroleum Marketing Co, or Tasweeq, sold nine cargoes of
al-Shaheen crude at between 70 cents and $1 a barrel above Dubai quotes, more
than $2 a barrel lower in premiums than the previous month, they said. 	
    ExxonMobil bought three cargoes while Reliance likely took two, traders
said. Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Petronas and Essar bought one parcel each, they
added. 	
    Sentiment has weakened on poor refining margins and a overhang of Oman crude
supplies.	
        	
    MARKET NEWS	
    - Japan will slash its crude purchases from Iran by almost 80 percent in
April compared to the first two months of the year as buyers comply with Western
sanctions, trade sources said. 	
    - Formosa Petrochemical Corp 6505.TW will delay the restart of a residue
desulphurizer unit (RDS) at a refinery from this week to a later date after it
found a lubricant leak, its spokesman said on Wednesday.  	
	
    	
 CRUDE                              Price   Prev   Chang  %
                                                          change
 JUNE Oman diff to Dubai            0.73    0.35   0.38          
 JUNE Brent                         118.46  118.6  -0.19   -0.16%
 JUNE Dubai                         114.86  114.7  0.11     0.10%
 JUNE DME Oman                      115.59  115.1  0.49     0.43%
 JUNE Brent/Dubai EFS               3.60    3.90   -0.30         
                                                                 
 PRODUCT CRACKS                     Price   Prev   Chang         
 MAY fuel oil crack                 -4.51   -4.52  0.01          
 MAY gasoil crack                   16.27   16.40  -0.13         
 JUNE naphtha crack                 -6.13   -6.15  0.02          
                                                                 
 COMPLEX REFINERY MARGINS                                        
 Today                              8.51                         
 Last 5 days                        7.58                         
 Lat 365 days                       7.68                         
 	
	
 (Reporting by Florence Tan and Francis Kan, editing by William Hardy)

