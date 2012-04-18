Middle East Crude-June al-Shaheen falls to 6-month low

SINGAPORE, April 18 (Reuters) - The Middle East crude market stayed weak on Wednesday, with prices for June-lifting al-Shaheen crude slumping to a six-month low. Qatar International Petroleum Marketing Co, or Tasweeq, sold nine cargoes of al-Shaheen crude at between 70 cents and $1 a barrel above Dubai quotes, more than $2 a barrel lower in premiums than the previous month, they said. ExxonMobil bought three cargoes while Reliance likely took two, traders said. Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Petronas and Essar bought one parcel each, they added. Sentiment has weakened on poor refining margins and a overhang of Oman crude supplies. MARKET NEWS - Japan will slash its crude purchases from Iran by almost 80 percent in April compared to the first two months of the year as buyers comply with Western sanctions, trade sources said. - Formosa Petrochemical Corp 6505.TW will delay the restart of a residue desulphurizer unit (RDS) at a refinery from this week to a later date after it found a lubricant leak, its spokesman said on Wednesday. CRUDE Price Prev Chang % change JUNE Oman diff to Dubai 0.73 0.35 0.38 JUNE Brent 118.46 118.6 -0.19 -0.16% JUNE Dubai 114.86 114.7 0.11 0.10% JUNE DME Oman 115.59 115.1 0.49 0.43% JUNE Brent/Dubai EFS 3.60 3.90 -0.30 PRODUCT CRACKS Price Prev Chang MAY fuel oil crack -4.51 -4.52 0.01 MAY gasoil crack 16.27 16.40 -0.13 JUNE naphtha crack -6.13 -6.15 0.02 COMPLEX REFINERY MARGINS Today 8.51 Last 5 days 7.58 Lat 365 days 7.68 (Reporting by Florence Tan and Francis Kan, editing by William Hardy)