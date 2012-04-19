FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Middle East Crude-June Murban falls deeper into discount
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 19, 2012 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

Middle East Crude-June Murban falls deeper into discount

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 19 (Reuters) - The Middle East crude market extended its
losses on Thursday, as the differential for June Murban crude fell further into
discount.	
    At least one cargo of the Abu Dhabi crude was believed to have traded at a
discount of around 30 cents to official selling prices (OSP), versus a discount
of around 25 cents earlier, a trader said.	
    June Qatar Marine was traded at a discount of 90 cents to $1.00, steady to a
deal done earlier in the week, another trader said.	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
    - Sudan's Omar Hassan al-Bashir on Thursday said he would retake the
disputed oil-producing Heglig region after border clashes with South Sudan that
have edged the two African neighbours closer to all-out war.  	
    - Iran has rejected a request from India's Mangalore Refinery and
Petrochemicals MRPL.NS to slightly delay an oil shipment for its 300,000 barrels
per day (bpd) refinery which is closed, two sources said, as Tehran continues to
face sanctions pressure. 	
	
 CRUDE                               Price    Prev   Chang  %
                                                            change
 JUNE Oman diff to Dubai             0.62     0.73   -0.11         
 JUNE Brent                          118.69   118.4  0.23     0.19%
 JUNE Dubai                          114.76   114.8  -0.10   -0.09%
 JUNE DME Oman                       115.38   115.5  -0.21   -0.18%
 JUNE Brent/Dubai EFS                3.93     3.60   0.33          
                                                                   
 PRODUCT CRACKS                      Price    Prev   Chang         
 MAY fuel oil crack                  -4.09    -4.51  0.42          
 MAY gasoil crack                    16.75    16.27  0.48          
 JUNE naphtha crack                  -6.38    -6.13  -0.25         
                                                                   
 COMPLEX REFINERY MARGINS                                          
 Today                               8.21                          
 Last 5 days                         8.02                          
 Lat 365 days                        7.69                          
 	
	
 (Reporting by Francis Kan;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.