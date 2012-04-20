FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Middle East Crude-June Murban remains in a slump
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 20, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

Middle East Crude-June Murban remains in a slump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 20 (Reuters) - The Middle East crude market remained in a slump on Friday, as the differential for June Murban crude fell into a deeper discount.

The Abu Dhabi crude was being valued at a discount of around 35 cents to the official selling price (OSP), down about 10 cents from levels seen earlier in the week.

At least one cargo of the Abu Dhabi crude was believed to have traded at a discount of around 30 cents to official selling prices (OSP), versus a discount of around 25 cents earlier, a trader said.

MARKET NEWS

- France would withdraw support from a U.S.-British plan to release strategic oil stocks if Socialist front-runner Francois Hollande beat President Nicolas Sarkozy in the presidential election run-off on May 6, the energy adviser to Hollande said on Thursday.

- U.S. regulators claimed their first victory in a four-year old effort to crack down on oil market manipulation on Thursday, announcing a $14 million settlement with high-frequency trading firm Optiver. (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.