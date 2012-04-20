Middle East Crude-June Murban remains in a slump

SINGAPORE, April 20 (Reuters) - The Middle East crude market remained in a slump on Friday, as the differential for June Murban crude fell into a deeper discount.

The Abu Dhabi crude was being valued at a discount of around 35 cents to the official selling price (OSP), down about 10 cents from levels seen earlier in the week.

At least one cargo of the Abu Dhabi crude was believed to have traded at a discount of around 30 cents to official selling prices (OSP), versus a discount of around 25 cents earlier, a trader said.

MARKET NEWS

- France would withdraw support from a U.S.-British plan to release strategic oil stocks if Socialist front-runner Francois Hollande beat President Nicolas Sarkozy in the presidential election run-off on May 6, the energy adviser to Hollande said on Thursday.

- U.S. regulators claimed their first victory in a four-year old effort to crack down on oil market manipulation on Thursday, announcing a $14 million settlement with high-frequency trading firm Optiver. (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)