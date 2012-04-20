UPDATE 1-Middle East Crude-Oman, Murban slip on ample supply

(Adds details, price table) SINGAPORE, April 20 (Reuters) - The Middle East crude market remained in a slump on Friday, with DME Oman's premium to Dubai at the lowest this year while the differential for June Murban crude fell into a deeper discount, as ample supply weighed on sentiment. The Abu Dhabi crude was being valued at a discount of around 35 cents to the official selling price (OSP), down about 10 cents from levels seen earlier in the week. At least one cargo of Abu Dhabi crude was believed to have traded at a discount of around 30 cents to the OSP versus a discount of around 25 cents earlier, a trader said. * MARKET NEWS - France would withdraw support from a U.S.-British plan to release strategic oil stocks if Socialist front-runner Francois Hollande beats President Nicolas Sarkozy in the presidential election run-off on May 6, the energy adviser to the challenger said on Thursday. - U.S. regulators claimed their first victory in a four-year old effort to crack down on oil market manipulation on Thursday, announcing a $14 million settlement with high-frequency trading firm Optiver. CRUDE Price Prev Change JUNE Oman diff to Dubai 0.17 0.62 -0.45 JUNE Brent 118.63 118.69 -0.06 JUNE Dubai 115.11 115.15 -0.04 JUNE DME Oman 114.94 115.38 -0.44 JUNE Brent/Dubai EFS 3.90 3.93 -0.03 PRODUCT CRACKS Price Prev Change MAY fuel oil crack -4.28 -4.09 -0.19 MAY gasoil crack 16.82 16.75 0.07 JUNE naphtha crack -7.27 -6.38 -0.88 COMPLEX REFINERY MARGINS Today 8.25 Last 5 days 8.22 Lat 365 days 7.69 (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by James Jukwey)