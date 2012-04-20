FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Middle East Crude-Oman, Murban slip on ample supply
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 20, 2012 / 11:06 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Middle East Crude-Oman, Murban slip on ample supply

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds details, price table)	
    SINGAPORE, April 20 (Reuters) - The Middle East crude market remained in a
slump on Friday, with DME Oman's premium to Dubai at the lowest this year while
the differential for June Murban crude fell into a deeper discount, as ample
supply weighed on sentiment.	
    The Abu Dhabi crude was being valued at a discount of around 35 cents to the
official selling price (OSP), down about 10 cents from levels seen earlier in
the week.	
    At least one cargo of Abu Dhabi crude was believed to have traded at a
discount of around 30 cents to the OSP versus a discount of around 25 cents
earlier, a trader said.	
	
    * MARKET NEWS	
    - France would withdraw support from a U.S.-British plan to release
strategic oil stocks if Socialist front-runner Francois Hollande beats President
Nicolas Sarkozy in the presidential election run-off on May 6, the energy
adviser to the challenger said on Thursday. 	
    - U.S. regulators claimed their first victory in a four-year old effort to
crack down on oil market manipulation on Thursday, announcing a $14 million
settlement with high-frequency trading firm Optiver. 	
 	
 CRUDE                     Price     Prev      Change
 JUNE Oman diff to Dubai   0.17      0.62      -0.45
 JUNE Brent                118.63    118.69    -0.06
 JUNE Dubai                115.11    115.15    -0.04
 JUNE DME Oman             114.94    115.38    -0.44
 JUNE Brent/Dubai EFS      3.90      3.93      -0.03
                                               
 PRODUCT CRACKS            Price     Prev      Change
 MAY fuel oil crack        -4.28     -4.09     -0.19
                                               
 MAY gasoil crack          16.82     16.75     0.07
                                               
 JUNE naphtha crack        -7.27     -6.38     -0.88
                                               
                                               
 COMPLEX REFINERY MARGINS                      
 Today                     8.25                
 Last 5 days               8.22                
 Lat 365 days              7.69                
 	
 (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by James Jukwey)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.