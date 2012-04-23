FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Middle East Crude-June Oman weakens; futures near parity
#Energy
April 23, 2012 / 10:10 AM / 5 years ago

Middle East Crude-June Oman weakens; futures near parity

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 23 (Reuters) - The Middle East crude market weakened on
Monday, with physical Oman crude for June-lifting falling to a premium below 50
cents a barrel.	
    At least two cargoes were believed to have been bought at a premium of
around 40-50 cents a barrel to Dubai quotes in the past few days, down from
70-90 cents earlier last week.	
    The slide in Oman futures was even more drastic, with the front-month June
contract falling to near parity to Dubai quotes by 0830 GMT, Reuters data
showed.	
    Weak demand from refiners and an overhang of cargos continues to weigh on
prices, traders said.	
	
    * TRADES	
    - Morgan Stanley bought one Dubai partial from Unipec at $114.50 a barrel.	
    	
    * MARKET NEWS	
    - South Korea's top refiner, SK Energy, restarted its 240,000
barrels-per-day (bpd) No.4 crude distillation unit (CDU) on Monday after
shutting down for scheduled maintenance for more than a month, a company
spokesman said. 	
    - China's March crude oil imports from Iran fell 54.1 percent from a year
earlier to 253,302 barrels per day (bpd) due to pricing disputes over term
contracts, customs data showed on Monday, with Beijing boosting shipments
elsewhere to help fill the gap. 	
    	
 CRUDE                              Price    Prev    Change  %
                                                             change
 JUNE Oman diff to Dubai            0.04     0.21    -0.17          
 JUNE Brent                         118.15   118.63  -0.48    -0.40%
 JUNE Dubai                         114.27   114.73  -0.46    -0.40%
 JUNE DME Oman                      114.31   114.94  -0.63    -0.55%
 JUNE Brent/Dubai EFS               3.88     3.90    -0.02          
                                                                    
 PRODUCT CRACKS                     Price    Prev    Change         
 MAY fuel oil crack                 -4.25    -4.28   0.03           
 MAY gasoil crack                   16.83    16.82   0.01           
 JUNE naphtha crack                 -7.96    -7.27   -0.69          
                                                                    
 COMPLEX REFINERY MARGINS                                           
 Today                              8.93                            
 Last 5 days                        8.38                            
 Lat 365 days                       7.70                            
 	
 	
	
 (Reporting by Francis Kan; Editing by Sugita Katyal)

