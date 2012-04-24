FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Middle East Crude-June Oman futures flip into discount
April 24, 2012 / 10:21 AM / in 5 years

Middle East Crude-June Oman futures flip into discount

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 24 (Reuters) - Middle East crude markets extended losses on
Tuesday, with Oman crude futures flipping into a discount on excess supplies and
lacklustre demand.	
    The front-month June contract traded on the Dubai Mercantile Exchange
slipped to 42 cents a barrel below Dubai quotes by 0830 GMT, down from a premium
of 4 cents in the previous session, Reuters data showed.	
    Physical Oman crude also fell, with values pegged at a premium of around
10-20 cents a barrel above Dubai quotes, down from deals done at 40-50 cents
late last week, traders said.	
	
    * TENDERS	
    - Qatar's Tasweeq has sold three cargoes of deodorised field condensates for
June lifting at around 10-15 cents a barrel above Dubai quotes to GS Caltex, SK
Energy and JX Holdings. Tasweeq also sold six cargoes of June low-sulphur
condensates at a discount of $1-$2 a barrel to Dubai quotes. Buyers include
Shell, Exxon, Vitol and Reliance.	
    - Petral, the trading unit of Indonesian state-run energy firm Pertamina,
bought an ESPO crude cargo for July arrival at a low premium to dated Brent as
ample supply depressed the Russian grade, trade sources said on Tuesday. 	
    BP sold 730,000 barrels of ESPO crude to Petral at about $2 a barrel above
dated Brent on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, they said. 	
    	
    * TRADES	
    - Morgan Stanley bought two Dubai partial from Unipec at $114.40-$114.50 a
barrel.	
    	
    * MARKET NEWS	
    - Venezuela's energy minister said on Tuesday he was opposed to raising oil
production targets at an OPEC meeting in June. 	
    - Protesters gathered outside Libya's largest oil company for a second day
on Tuesday demanding more transparency over how the country's new rulers are
spending its money and more jobs for the youth. 	
    	
 CRUDE                             Price    Prev   Change  %
                                                           change
 JUNE Oman diff to Dubai           -0.42    0.04   -0.46          
 JUNE Brent                        118.61   118.1  0.46      0.39%
 JUNE Dubai                        114.74   114.2  0.47      0.41%
 JUNE DME Oman                     114.32   114.3  0.01      0.01%
 JUNE Brent/Dubai EFS              3.87     3.88   -0.01          
                                                                  
 PRODUCT CRACKS                    Price    Prev   Change         
 MAY fuel oil crack                -3.98    -4.25  0.27           
                                                           
 MAY gasoil crack                  16.94    16.83  0.11           
 JUNE naphtha crack                -7.30    -7.96  0.66           
                                                           
                                                                  
 COMPLEX REFINERY MARGINS                                         
 Today                             8.44                           
 Last 5 days                       8.38                           
 Lat 365 days                      7.70                           
 	
 	
	
 (Reporting by Francis Kan; Editing by Kim Coghill)

