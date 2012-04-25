FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Middle East Crude-Qatar Marine slips further as Oman weighs
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 25, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

Middle East Crude-Qatar Marine slips further as Oman weighs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 25 (Reuters) - Middle East crude markets remained weak on
Wednesday, with Qatar Marine crude for June lifting extending its losses,
weighed down by a recent plunge in Oman crude values.	
    At least one cargo of June Qatar Marine changed hands at a discount of
around $1.20-$1.30 a barrel to official selling prices (OSP), down from a
discount of around $1.00 seen earlier in the month, traders said.	
    Oman's front-month June contract had fallen into a discount to Dubai quotes
on Tuesday, but flipped back to a premium of 21 cents a barrel by 0830 GMT,
Reuters data showed.	
	
    * TENDERS	
    - Surgutneftgaz, Russia's fourth-largest oil producer, sold five cargoes of
ESPO crude for June-July loading at lower premiums than the previous month after
values for rival Middle Eastern grades slumped on ample supply, traders said on
Wednesday. 	
    The cargoes were sold at premiums between $3.30 and $3.90 a barrel to Dubai
quotes, they said. Only one cargo was sold at a premium below $3.50 a barrel, a
trader said. 	
    	
    * MARKET NEWS	
    - Sudanese oil workers took stock of damage to the economically vital Heglig
oilfield on Tuesday after recent fighting with South Sudan left a power station
in ruins, a warehouse gutted and a pipeline spilling out acrid crude.
 	
    - Russia, the world's largest oil producer, will keep up abundant Urals
supplies in May, a preliminary export schedule showed on Wednesday.
 	
    	
	
 CRUDE                             Price   Prev   Change  %
                                                          change
 JUNE Oman diff to Dubai           0.21    -0.42  0.63           
 JUNE Brent                        118.57  118.6  -0.04    -0.03%
 JUNE Dubai                        114.85  114.7  0.11      0.10%
 JUNE DME Oman                     115.06  114.3  0.74      0.65%
 JUNE Brent/Dubai EFS              3.72    3.87   -0.15          
                                                                 
 PRODUCT CRACKS                    Price   Prev   Change         
 MAY fuel oil crack                -3.87   -3.98  0.11           
                                                          
 MAY gasoil crack                  17.07   16.94  0.13           
 JUNE naphtha crack                -7.93   -7.30  -0.63          
                                                          
                                                                 
 COMPLEX REFINERY MARGINS                                        
 Today                             8.28                          
 Last 5 days                       8.29                          
 Lat 365 days                      7.70                          
 	
	
 (Reporting by Francis Kan;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.