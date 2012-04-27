FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Middle East Crude-June Upper Zakum traded lower
#Energy
April 27, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

Middle East Crude-June Upper Zakum traded lower

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 27 (Reuters) - Middle East crude markets stayed weak on
Friday, with June Upper Zakum traded at deeper discounts than the previous
month.	
    At least one cargo of Upper Zakum for June lifting changed hands at a
discount of around 60 cents to official selling prices, traders said.	
    Oman crude futures traded on the Dubai Mercantile Exchange rose for a third
straight session after falling into discount earlier in the week, Reuters data
showed. 	
    	
    * MARKET NEWS	
    - The Obama administration is unlikely to pull back from levying sanctions
against Iran oil transactions based on a government report due on Friday, which
is expected to show crude markets are sufficiently well-supplied to move forward
with the penalties. 	
    - Japan's crude oil imports from Iran fell 36.4 percent in March from a year
earlier as Western sanctions take a toll on exports from the Islamic republic,
data from the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) showed on
Friday. 	
	
 CRUDE                              Price   Prev    Change  % change
 JUNE Oman diff to Dubai            0.81    0.50    0.31            
 JUNE Brent                         119.36  119.28  0.08       0.07%
 JUNE Dubai                         115.41  115.44  -0.03     -0.03%
 JUNE DME Oman                      116.22  115.94  0.28            
 JUNE Brent/Dubai EFS               3.95    3.84    0.11            
                                                                    
 PRODUCT CRACKS                     Price   Prev    Change          
 MAY fuel oil crack                 -4.10   -4.30   0.20            
 MAY gasoil crack                   17.46   17.32   0.14            
 JUNE naphtha crack                 -8.75   -8.88   0.13            
                                                                    
 COMPLEX REFINERY MARGINS                                           
 Today                              7.63                            
 Last 5 days                        8.46                            
 Lat 365 days                       7.71                            
 	
	
 (Reporting by Francis Kan; Editing by Kim Coghill)

