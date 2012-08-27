Middle East Crude-Steady, Formosa buys Basra Light at discount

SINGAPORE, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Middle East crude market was steady on Monday as most refiners have completed their purchases of October loading crude, traders said. *TENDERS - Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical bought October Iraqi Basra Light crude via tender at a double-digit discount to the official selling price of the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO), traders said. The seller was probably a Chinese firm, they added. *TRADES: - There were no trades in the over-the-counter market on Monday. *REFINERY NEWS: - Japan's top oil refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy, said on Monday it expects to restart operations at the 136,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Oita refinery in southwestern Japan in early September, after unplanned repair work. - Japan's Seibu Oil Co Ltd, a Showa Shell Sekiyu KK group refiner, started maintenance at its sole 120,000 bpd Yamaguchi refinery in western Japan on Monday, Showa Shell said. *MARKET NEWS - Delays in Iraq's pipeline construction threaten to stall production at Royal Dutch Shell's Majnoon oilfield for at least three months, forcing the field to miss a 2012 target of 175,000 barrels per day, oil ministry documents showed. - BHP Billiton said on Sunday that the company planned to fully evacuate its two Gulf of Mexico oil and gas platforms by Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Isaac's arrival as a hurricane, but the final decision to shut down production had yet to be made. CRUDE Price Prev Change OCT DME Oman diff to Dubai swaps +0.44 +0.70 -0.26 OCT Brent 114.86 114.63 +0.23 OCT Dubai 111.77 111.28 +0.49 OCT DME Oman 112.21 111.98 +0.23 OCT Brent/Dubai EFS 3.80 4.08 -0.28 PRODUCT CRACKS SEP fuel oil crack -5.75 -5.90 +0.15 SEP gasoil crack 20.82 20.12 +0.70 OCT naphtha crack -6.97 -7.44 +0.46 COMPLEX REFINERY MARGINS Today +9.72 Last 5 days +9.48 Last 365 days +7.37