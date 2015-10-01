FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MONEY MARKETS-U.S. T-bill rates stay negative after funding measure
October 1, 2015

MONEY MARKETS-U.S. T-bill rates stay negative after funding measure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. Treasury bills that mature from now into year-end stayed in negative territory on Thursday as a measure that extends funding for federal agencies to Dec. 11 will unlikely allow the government to soon increase sales of ultra short-term debt.

The Treasury Department has been shrinking the sizes of its T-bill offerings in anticipation of the government hitting its statutory borrowing limit later this year.

In addition to falling supply, safehaven demand due to recent market turmoil had pushed T-bill rates into record negative levels in September.

T-bill rates on issues that come due next Thursday through Dec. 31 were last quoted at -0.003 percent to -0.023 percent, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

