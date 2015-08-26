FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MONEY MARKET-Durable goods data raise bets on U.S. rate hike
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 26, 2015 / 1:06 PM / 2 years ago

MONEY MARKET-Durable goods data raise bets on U.S. rate hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - A surprise July increase in U.S. durables good orders rekindled bets the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates by year-end as the U.S. economy showed resilience in the face of weak global demand.

In the over-the-counter market, overnight indexed swap rates implied traders see a 30 percent chance the U.S. central bank will end its near-zero interest rate policy at its September 16-17 meeting, up from 26 percent from Tuesday.

These overnight rates that gauge traders’ expectations on interbank borrowing costs implied a 62 percent likelihood the Fed would raise rates in December, up from 54 percent on Tuesday.

The Commerce Department said on Wednesday durable goods orders gained 2.0 percent in July, following an upwardly revised 4.1 percent increase in June. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.4 percent decline last month. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.